Heresy and Tradition? What do most people get wrong?

To celebrate my new book “Heresy Disguised as Tradition“, I gave a three-part interview to Dominic de Souza of Smart Catholics. Here is the first installment:

In this interview, we covered the following key points:

1. The precise definition of heresy: I explain how heresy is not simply disagreeing with the Church or holding different opinions on non-infallibly defined matters. Heresy is an obstinate denial of a truth that should be believed by all, as defined by the Church.

2. The misuse of heresy accusations: I address the trend of casually throwing around heresy claims, particularly against the Pope, without proper validation or understanding of its gravity as a canonical crime.

3. Heresy disguised as tradition: I explore how heresy often presents itself as a return to a purer form of tradition, distorting the true teachings of the Church and undermining its authority.

4. The development of tradition: I delve into the nuanced nature of tradition, emphasizing that it allows for growth and development beyond a superficial interpretation. I also highlight the need for a comprehensive understanding of tradition, considering historical and cultural contexts.

5. The inspiration behind the book: I share my journey of uncovering the parallels between modern-day traditionalists and early Protestants, which led me to write “Heresy Disguised as Tradition.” I explain how the book explores various heresies throughout history and their patterns of claiming a return to a purer form of faith.

6. The role of the Magisterium: I discuss the mechanisms through which the Magisterium accurately interprets tradition and why it is the most faithful interpreter. I also emphasize the importance of relying on the Magisterium rather than personal opinions.

Part 2 of the interview can be watched here. Part 3 can be watched here.

I’m also going host a Workshop where you can meet the author and ask any questions about the book or about me as a writer. It’s going to be held on February 10, at 11 am (EST). Here is the link to register. I’m looking forward to seeing you there!

