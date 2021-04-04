Happy Easter from WPI!

Easter Prayer of Pope St. Gregory (540-604 AD)

It is only right,

with all the powers of our heart and mind,

to praise You Father and Your Only-Begotten Son,

Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Dear Father,

by Your wondrous condescension

of Loving-Kindness toward us, Your servants,

You gave up Your Son.

Dear Jesus You paid the debt of Adam for us

to the Eternal Father

by Your Blood poured forth in Loving-Kindness.

You cleared away the darkness of sin

by Your magnificent and radiant Resurrection.

You broke the bonds of death

and rose from the grave as a Conqueror.

You reconciled Heaven and earth.

Our life had no hope of Eternal Happiness

before You redeemed us.

Your Resurrection has washed away our sins,

restored our innocence and brought us joy.

How inestimable is the tenderness of Your Love!

We pray You, Lord,

to preserve Your servants in the peaceful enjoyment

of this Easter happiness.

We ask this through Jesus Christ Our Lord,

Who lives and reigns with God The Father,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

forever and ever.

Amen.

Image: By Pietro Perugino – This file was donated to Wikimedia Commons as part of a project by the Metropolitan Museum of Art. See the Image and Data Resources Open Access Policy, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57671261