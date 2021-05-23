Going Live with Brett Salkeld at 8:00 p.m. EST!

Tonight, D.W. Lafferty will be speaking with Brett Salkeld, Archdiocesan Theologian for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina. We’re going to discuss some of the philosophical and theological problems with conspiracy theory, as well as how Catholic creationism can function as a conspiracy theory in itself.

Sources:

“Faith, Reason, and Conspiracy Theories” by Brett Salkeld. Word on Fire Blog.

“Catholic Creationism as a Conspiracy Theory” by Brett Salkeld. Church Life Journal.

 

DW Lafferty

D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.

