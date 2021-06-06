Going live tonight on The Critical Catholic with Brett Salkeld (8 p.m. EST)!

Tonight on The Critical Catholic Mike Lewis and D.W. Lafferty talk with theologian Brett Salkeld about COVID-19 conspiracism—where it’s going and what happens when conspiracy theorists get *some* things right. Starts at 8 p.m. EST.
D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.
Popular Posts