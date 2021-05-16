Going live at the top of the hour!

D.W. Lafferty, Paul Fahey, and Mike Lewis discuss the desire of many to restore Christendom, the phenomenon of “highbrow” conspiracism, and other subjects entering Catholic discourse.
Sources:
The Church’s Mission and the Allure of Neo-Christendom by Paul Fahey
How American Christendom Weakens American Christianity by David French
The Highbrow Conspiracism of the New Intellectual Right: A Sampling From the Trump Years BY LAURA K. FIELD
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
