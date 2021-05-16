Going live at the top of the hour!

D.W. Lafferty, Paul Fahey, and Mike Lewis discuss the desire of many to restore Christendom, the phenomenon of “highbrow” conspiracism, and other subjects entering Catholic discourse.

Sources:

The Church’s Mission and the Allure of Neo-Christendom by Paul Fahey

How American Christendom Weakens American Christianity by David French

The Highbrow Conspiracism of the New Intellectual Right: A Sampling From the Trump Years BY LAURA K. FIELD

Visit us: www.wherepeteris.com

Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/where_peter_is

Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/wherepeteris

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Where_Peter_is