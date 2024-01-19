Give this Sunday over to the word of God

This upcoming Sunday, January 21, 2024, will be the Sunday of the Word of God! Established by Pope Francis in 2019, the third Sunday of Ordinary Time has been set aside so that it can be “given over entirely to the word of God, so as to appreciate the inexhaustible riches contained in that constant dialogue between the Lord and his people. … Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world.”

To celebrate Sunday of the Word of God, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, through a grant from the American Bible Society, will again offer a Sunday Seminar Series of four videos about Sacred Scripture in the life of the Church. These videos, offered in English and Spanish, will be offered by some of the finest biblical scholars in the United States and will be accompanied by discussion/reflection questions.

One of the bishops participating is Bishop Silvio José Báez, an exiled Nicaraguan bishop who was deported and stripped of his citizenship.

The video topics are: The Eucharist and the Bible, Synodality in the Life and Mission of the Church: The Historical Biblical Perspective, Praying with the Psalms, and The Gospel and Letters of John.

The videos will be made available January 19, 2024 at: https://catholic.bible/sunday-of-the-word-of-god/

Please assist in spreading the news about this free educational offering!

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!