Gearing up for Lent

Well, we just got our multimedia output for 2021 going earlier tonight with the first episode of “Where Peter Is Live.”

We didn’t announce it publicly in advance and we tipped off our Patreon subscribers just an hour before we went live, because we didn’t know what to expect!

Rachel Amiri did a great job leading a discussion about Lent with Melinda Ribnek, Matt Kappadakunnel, and myself, focusing on the reflections that Matt and Melinda wrote this week. Here it is! Enjoy.

Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

