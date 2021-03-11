G’Day, Bishop Richard!

by ·

 

Coming up on Where Peter Is Live:

As Pope Francis approaches the eighth anniversary of his election as pope, Bishop Richard Umbers joins Rachel Amiri, Melinda Ribnek, and Mike Lewis from the land down under to discuss these last eight years and the issues facing the Church today.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.

