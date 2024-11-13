fbpx

From SSPX priest to full communion with the Church

by Mike Lewis · November 13, 2024

In the most recent episode of his “Third Space” podcast, Paul Fahey interviewed Laura Vander Vos, founder of the Trad Recovery movement, an apostolate that assists people who are coming from the traditionalist movement and are looking for community, hope, and healing from religious trauma and spiritual abuse. (I also interviewed her last winter.)

Laura just recently interviewed one of our WPI contributors, Gary Campbell, who was ordained a priest in the SSPX but went through a profound journey of conversion and back into full communion with the Catholic Church.

Be sure to check out Gary’s letter to SSPX Bishop Fellay on his reasons for leaving the SSPX and his articles for WPI.

Mike Lewis is the founding managing editor of Where Peter Is. He and Jeannie Gaffigan co-host Field Hospital, a U.S. Catholic podcast.

