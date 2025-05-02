Francis Remembered: Laura Vander Vos and Dominic de Sousa

Editor’s note: Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, the editors of Where Peter Is received many tributes to his life and reflections on his influence from past and current contributors, as well as podcast guests and friends of the site from all over the world. We will publish a few of these reflections every day leading up to the conclave. —ML

A True and Constant Son of the Church

By Laura Vander Vos

A true and constant son of the Church, Pope Francis would not let me forget the inexhaustible treasure of the foundation of our faith, the reason for our hope: Jesus Christ, His words and example, without which all the trappings of Catholicism are but resounding gongs and clanging cymbals. In the face of the incessant disfigurement and misunderstanding that he suffered at the hands of the media and even his own flock – particularly in the West – Francis exemplified patience in the face of that tedious martyrdom, and inspires me to love the Truth, no matter how deep it is buried, and to believe, no matter how clamorously others sow doubt. He is now praying for us, and his paternal love will not fail. In this year of Hope he passes, leaving us not as orphans, but with courage to look forward to the continuing fulfillment of God’s promises, knowing that we can and must bring our individual gifts and offerings to the service of the Church, one neighbor at a time, no matter the cost. Sancte Padre, requiescat in pace.

Laura Vander Vos is the founder of Trad Recovery.

Pope Francis: The Kind of Man I Want to Be

By Dominic de Sousa

I was adrift for a long time—both in my faith journey and my community. Coming from a more radical traditionalist background, I eventually began to deconstruct my beliefs. One of the biggest questions I faced was how to reconcile the office of the Pope with the person of the Pope himself.

I consider myself incredibly fortunate that Pope Francis was the first Holy Father I encountered on his own terms. We share a South American background, and something about his homely, simple, and direct attitude gave me the confidence to begin reconstructing my faith.

Over the past ten years, I’ve followed his documents, watched his journeys, and observed how he navigated the impossible roles and expectations placed upon him. The more I’ve learned about his earlier years—the path that shaped him into the man we came to know—the more my admiration has grown.

We were truly blessed to have a man like this lead the Church. Pope Francis helped reground us in the radical simplicity and urgency of the Gospel. He rescued us from the over-academic trends that often left people cold—not because he lacked brilliance or depth (his writings show he’s deeply intuitive and intellectually powerful)—but because he consistently chose to be a Pope for the people.

He spent more time in the confessional than in the courts. He embraced the poor, the prisoners, and the sick. In an era saturated with noise and superficial connection, he called us back to what matters: to be human again—to be the hands, feet, and heart of Christ in the world.

He was approachable, like a neighbor—not just a pontiff. And those closest to him echoed the same: that he was consistent, merciful, kind, and deeply good. His message of God’s mercy came at a time when the world had all but forgotten what mercy even is—let alone justice.

He was bold. He was confident. He did his best despite the odds and despite his flaws. That’s the kind of man I want to be. That’s the kind of model I hope to live out.

From his very first day, he asked us to pray for him. I still do—and I will continue. Because Pope Francis was one of the greatest gifts to our Church, to this century, and to my life.

Thank you, Pope Francis.

Dominic de Souza is the founder of SmartCatholics.

