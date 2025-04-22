Francis Remembered: Fr. Alex Roche, Ariane Sroubek, and Clement Wee

Editor’s note: Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, the editors of Where Peter Is received many tributes to his life and reflections on his influence from past and current contributors, as well as podcast guests and friends of the site from all over the world. We will publish a few of these reflections every day leading up to the conclave. —ML

The pope wanted me to pray for him

By Fr. Alex Roche, Diocese of Scranton

I was privileged to be standing in St. Peter’s Square on March 13, 2013, as white smoke billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel and as moments later he emerged from the balcony of St. Peter’s wearing a simple white cassock and stole. In one of his first acts, Francis asked us to pray for him—and so we did, an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and a Glory Be in Italian for our new pope.

After a dozen-year-long papacy with countless grace-filled actions and contributions, it is still that moment from the beginning of his papacy that stands out to me the most. The pope wanted me to pray for him. The Christ-like simplicity, humility, and courage of that request has profoundly impacted my relationship with God, with my Church, and hopefully my ministry. His papacy reminded us that we are not merely members of an institution who adhere to a legal code, we are pilgrims trying our best to follow the path of Jesus Christ, to become his Body in the world, to imperfectly participate in his work as he ushers in a New Creation. Francis taught me from the beginning that the most profound thing we can do on this journey together as a Church is to simply pray–together and for one another. Francis, when your pontificate began twelve years ago, I prayed for you, please pray for me now.

Pope Francis inspired me to love

By Ariane Sroubek

Pope Francis inspired me to love: to love God and to love my neighbor. His writings, teachings and actions made me want to love more perfectly and to extend that love towards those I had previously loved poorly. At a time when the hostilities of the world (and even of the Church) so often boil over, his papacy was a testament to the God who is love. He was the pope we needed at the time we needed him, evidence of God’s providence. I will miss receiving new teachings from him – I was looking forward to his Apostolic Exhortation on children – but I will not stop learning from him. As I write, my desk is littered with his writing and my shelves have filled with his books. I know that, for the rest of my days, his words will continue to convict me with gentleness and dare me to dream of just how wide, how long, how high and how deep God’s love is.

Then we got Pope Francis

By Clement Wee

When I was a teenager, I used to wish I hadn’t missed the papacy of Saint John XXIII.

Then we got Pope Francis. The first surprise was the Papal name he chose; even before I learned that he was from Latin America. It was a name that popped up from nowhere. I certainly knew and respected Saint Francis of Assisi, but it didn’t fit into my concept of a “Papal Name.”

That was the first of an entire papacy of surprises. I know many different media outlets have nicknames for him, but I think “Pope of Surprises” is the best. Certainly, many people disliked his surprises, but for me his papacy was very fresh.

One thing that was always surprising was how humble he was. A friend of mine who was part of the team taking care of Francis last year when he visited my country, Singapore, shared that he was impressed that the only indulgence Pope Francis allowed for himself in his entire stay was a fridge with a few scoops of chocolate ice-cream. I found that just incredible.

I felt sad whenever anyone attacked him. And these attacks continued even after his death. This must be the first time I have ever seen posts from self-described Catholics praying for the Pope to repent before he drops into Hell. This, to the Pope who explicitly wrote an encyclical, Fratelli Tutti, to teach about how we need to avoid polarization.

In the future, the direction that he has set for the Church will persist. The seeds he has sown will bear fruit long into the future.

