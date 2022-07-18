Dominican Sisters straighten out “Mass of the Ages”

A reader alerted me to this review of the Mass of the Ages films produced by the Conventual Sisters of St Dominic in Australia. It’s available in two formats: a 23-minute audio podcast (below) and a 15-minute “visual” format (above). Their overall impression of the films is similar to mine, but their areas of emphasis are different.

The visual review includes some helpful slides that address false or exaggerated claims made by the filmmakers, such as this one that explains how Mass of the Ages misrepresents the trial runs of the the reformed liturgy and the bishops’ responses:

Another slide is used to illustrate the falsified quote from Archbishop Annibale Bugnini that I mentioned in another article:

The great strength of these reviews is their focus on the liturgical claims made by the Mass of the Ages filmmakers and in their explanation of the history of the liturgy. I recommend both reviews if you have the time. The Sisters also have a list of resources for further reading on their website.

