Deeply Sacramental and Deeply Fallen

Some of Pope Francis’ critics seem scandalized by his takes on imperfection. For them, imperfection gets in the way of holiness. But Francis shows us that reality is more messy than what we think–and this should not scandalize us. Reality is deeply sacramental, but at the same time, deeply fallen. Though these two concepts are incompatible in themselves, they coexist in reality to produce our stories of sanctification.

In this video, I use what I learned when writing fiction to reflect on this dichotomy between “sacramental” and “fallen”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIm2t2bblHk&t=1s

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

