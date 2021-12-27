Deeply Sacramental and Deeply Fallen

Some of Pope Francis’ critics seem scandalized by his takes on imperfection. For them, imperfection gets in the way of holiness. But Francis shows us that reality is more messy than what we think–and this should not scandalize us. Reality is deeply sacramental, but at the same time, deeply fallen. Though these two concepts are incompatible in themselves, they coexist in reality to produce our stories of sanctification.

In this video, I use what I learned when writing fiction to reflect on this dichotomy between “sacramental” and “fallen”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIm2t2bblHk&t=1s

