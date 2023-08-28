Debrief: Francis on US Church, Laudato Si 2, Strickland and Hahn

Dominic and I are back to discuss Pope Francis’s comments released today on the problem of a reactionary US Church, the upcoming “Part 2” to Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, and a recent pastoral letter by Bishop Strickland and a surprising endorsement by Scott Hahn.

Notes and Links:

1) Pope Francis’s dialogue with Portuguese Jesuits

‘The Water Has Been Agitated’ – LA CIVILTÀ CATTOLICA

Pope Francis on the “backward-looking” US Church – Where Peter Is

Letter of the Holy Father to the Priests of the Diocese of Rome (5 August 2023) | Francis

Pope blasts American critics’ ‘reactionary attitude’ as ‘useless’ fight against progress

2) Pope Francis writing a second part of Laudato si’

Pope Francis writing a second part of Laudato si’ – Vatican News

Bishop Strickland’s Pastoral Letter on the Synod (Reason and Theology – Michael Lofton’s analysis)

Firebrand Texas Bishop Strickland says Rome synod will reveal ‘true schismatics’ | National Catholic Reporter

What Scott Hahn’s public support for Bishop Strickland signifies – Where Peter Is

