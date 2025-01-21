Contemplatives For Life: Praying for Expectant Mothers

Sometimes the simplest ideas can have the biggest impact. That’s what Contemplatives For Life is all about — connecting contemplative prayer with real support for expectant mothers. It’s a way to let women facing tough decisions know they’re not alone and that someone is praying for them.

The idea came from our contributor Sister Gabriela of the Incarnation’s reflection on the role of prayer near abortion clinic buffer zones. She wanted to find a way contemplative communities could make a difference, even if they couldn’t be physically present. That’s when the idea of prayer cards was born — simple messages from contemplative nuns assuring women that they and their unborn children are being prayed for.

The goal is simple: to offer spiritual support and encouragement to expectant mothers. The prayer cards are an easy way to remind women that someone cares and is praying for their well-being. It’s a small gesture, but one that can make a big difference to someone who might feel overwhelmed or alone.

A recent story by Susan Odenthal in the Trenton diocesan newspaper, The Catholic Spirit, explained that the purpose of this initiative is “to make known to pregnant women that they and the children they carry under their hearts are held in prayer every day by an ‘informal alliance of contemplative nuns who choose to reach out to our sisters,’ and ‘to share with them our love and assurance that we are with them in prayer.’”

The article continued,

“This is for the people who don’t know we’re here,” Sister Gabriela explained. “People suffer from isolation – especially young people, even with modern communication. This is a way we can reach out, besides our website and answering letters, to people struggling with problems who most need our prayers.” The program provides a statement poster expressing support for expectant mothers, a version of that in a letter to individual mothers, and a card with a personal message. It reads: “Contemplative Nuns hold you and your unborn child in prayer! Dear Friend, you are precious in God’s eyes, and we enfold you in our love! May you discover your value and dignity. May God guide you to the resources that you want for yourself and your child.”

The initiative has the blessing of Bishop James Checchio of the Diocese of Metuchen and Fr. Daniel Chowning, OCD, the Carmelite Provincial. Fr. Chowning responded enthusiastically with the reminder, “Contemplative prayer, contemplative love penetrates and radiates beyond walls and frontiers, and pierces into the depths of woundedness!” This is a movement that is built on prayer that reaches people in their most vulnerable moments.

How You Can Help

Getting involved is simple. Volunteers distribute the prayer cards to places where expectant mothers might see them, like clinics, community centers, or even in personal interactions. The cards also direct women to the Contemplatives For Life webpage (https://seekingthefaceofgod.org/contemplatives-for-life/), where they can learn more and find additional resources. The printable materials are available at the following link: https://seekingthefaceofgod.org/contemplatives-for-life-materials/.

Everything you need to participate is available on the website, including printable prayer cards, tips for distribution, and prayers and reflections for those joining in the effort.

As the March for Life approaches, Contemplatives for Life is a reminder that prayer and action go hand in hand. Offering support to expectant mothers through prayer isn’t just about saying the right words—it’s about showing that we care. These small acts of kindness can make a world of difference for someone who needs hope and encouragement.

If this speaks to you, consider joining in. Whether it’s by distributing cards or simply praying for expectant mothers, your support matters. Together, we can remind them that they’re not alone.

Image: Carmelite nuns at prayer.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!