Conspiracism and Creationism

Check out the fourth episode of The Critical Catholic on Where Peter Is Media, with Mike Lewis and D.W. Lafferty. Mike was away this week. We stream live every Sunday on YouTube at 8 p.m. EST.

This week’s guest: Brett Salkeld, Archdiocesan Theologian for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina

Overview:

Brett Salkeld saw the Amazon Synod as a turning point. He noticed that a shift was occurring in Catholic discourse, and that conspiracy theories were beginning to flourish with new intensity—particularly on Catholic news outlets hostile to Pope Francis. To counter this trend, Salkeld began to learn about conspiracy theories and develop a way to talk about them within the context of Catholic theology and philosophy.

In this episode, we discuss his piece, “Faith, Reason, and Conspiracy Theories”, from the Word on Fire blog, as well as his Church Life Journal article on “Catholic Creationism as a Conspiracy Theory,” which looks at how some creationists use the rhetorical techniques of conspiracy theorists.

You can listen to Brett on the Archdiocese of Regina’s Thinking Faith! podcast and find his most recent book, Transubstantiation: Theology, History, and Christian Unity on Amazon.

Listen to our discussion here…