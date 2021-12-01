Coming Soon: Field Hospital Podcast

I am thrilled to share the news that beginning this February, Jeannie Gaffigan and I will be co-hosting a new podcast produced by U.S. Catholic magazine. The official announcement was sent out last night to the U.S. Catholic mailing list.

I know a lot of our readers and fans of our podcasts and livestreams have been asking about the future of our digital media content, so I am glad to finally be able to share this update with you. More information on guests and topics will be shared in the weeks ahead.

I hope that we will be able to continue to produce other content via our YouTube and podcast channels content independently, but for this work we continue to rely upon the generosity of our patrons. If you believe in our work to promote Pope Francis’s vision for the Church, please consider supporting us as a Patreon sponsor or joining the Friends of U.S. Catholic at uscatholic.org/donate.

Sign up to receive updates from US Catholic about upcoming episodes of Field Hospital.

A podcast hosted by

Jeannie Gaffigan and Mike Lewis

Field Hospital is U.S. Catholic’s inaugural podcast, hosted by Jeannie Gaffigan, writer and executive producer of The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Mike Lewis, founder of the website Where Peter Is. Guided by Pope Francis’ vision of the church as a “field hospital” that continues to carry out the healing mission of Jesus Christ in the world, Gaffigan and Lewis speak with experts and Catholic personalities about important topics in the world today and how the church can meet hurt with healing.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.