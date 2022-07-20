Christopher Lamb on the opposition to Pope Francis

Listen on: Apple | Google | Spotify

Please enjoy our season finale of Field Hospital with Christopher Lamb.

From US Catholic:

Throughout the podcast season, Mike and Jeannie have talked to different writers, church leaders, theologians, scholars, and activists about the many kinds of wounds the world experiences and how the church can help to heal these wounds. In this final episode of Field Hospital, they return to the theme with which the podcast opened: Pope Francis’ vision for reviving and reforming the church.

The guest for this episode is Christopher Lamb, Vatican correspondent for the Tablet. Whether reporting from Rome or accompanying Pope Francis on his world travels, Lamb has a unique perspective on the pope’s vision for reviving and reforming the church. He also has a close and incisive understanding of the various coordinated attacks on Pope Francis from media outlets such as EWTN, high-ranking members of the clergy, and well-funded influential Catholics.

Lamb studied theology at the University of Durham prior to pursuing a career in journalism. He has worked as a journalist for the Daily Telegraph and for the Tablet in London before moving to Rome, where he now resides as a Vatican correspondent. He is the author of Outsider: Pope Francis and His Battle to Reform the Church.

You can find out more about Christopher Lamb and his reporting on Pope Francis in the links below.

