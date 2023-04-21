Chicago controversy, denying absolution, Limbo debate

In this week’s episode of The Debrief, Dominic De Souza and I discuss three recent debates in the Church.

First, we look at the controversial decision by Cardinal Blase Cupich to limit the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament when a cross-country Eucharistic procession passes through the Archdiocese of Chicago. How does he justify this, theologically? Is it worth the backlash? Is there more to the story?

Next, we talk about two recent articles from Where Peter Is that have been a source of controversy on social media this week. Both Alessandra Harris and I wrote about the Sacrament of Reconciliation — particularly the denial of absolution by the priest. Dominic and I discuss, in light of Pope Francis’s teaching, why the denial of absolution should be rare. We also discuss the repercussions of negative confession experiences and how they can seriously harm the faith of a penitent.

Finally, we discuss an article recently published by Catholic Answers by an English Dominican priest, Fr. Thomas Crean, who argues that the Church infallibly teaches that unbaptized babies will not be saved. Why is this problematic? Why is Catholic Answers promoting his position, which contradicts the Church’s current teaching? Why are they providing a platform for a priest who has signed public letters accusing Pope Francis of teachings heresy and doctrinal errors, who coauthored a book advocating in favor of a society that would deny citizenship to Jews and other non-Christians?

Show Notes:

The conflict over Eucharistic Adoration in Chicago

When should absolution be denied in Confession?

Is Limbo dead?

Next week: An Anglican Mass in a Catholic basilica in Rome?

SHOW LINKS

• “A eucharistic revival that renews the church” by Cardinal Cupich: https://www.chicagocatholic.com/cardinal-blase-j.-cupich/-/article/2022/11/02/a-eucharistic-revival-that-renews-the-church-part-v

• Eucharistic pilgrimage expected to ‘restrict’ adoration in Chicago archdiocese: https://www.pillarcatholic.com/p/eucharistic-pilgrimage-expected-to

• “Thomas Reese’s Eucharistic Incoherence” by Mike Lewis: https://wherepeteris.com/thomas-reeses-eucharistic-incoherence/

• “Why we should err on the side of Mercy” by Mike Lewis: https://wherepeteris.com/why-we-should-err-on-the-side-of-mercy/

• “When the Church Refuses God’s Love” by Alessandra Harris: https://wherepeteris.com/when-the-church-refuses-gods-love/

• “Views of the Scholastics on Non-Christians Who Can Be Saved” by Adam Rasmussen: https://wherepeteris.com/views-of-the-scholastics-on-non-christians-who-can-be-saved/

• “Wrestling with the fate of the Unbaptized” by Fr Thomas Crean, OP: https://www.catholic.com/magazine/online-edition/what-is-limbo

