Catholics, COVID-19, pseudoscience, and confirmation bias

This is part two of my conversation with Pedro Gabriel and Claire Navarro about how the differences in our native cultures shape the approach to politics and the Catholic Church in our countries.

Pedro provides his insights as a medical doctor on the varied responses of Catholics around the world to COVID-19, and describes how the Church in Portugal responded to the pandemic on the anniversary of the first apparition of Our Lady in Fatima this year.

Later, we talk about the role of ideology and confirmation bias in politicizing and deepening the divisions between Catholics over the faith and Pope Francis.

Pedro will be giving a talk on July 9 at the online Immortal Combat Men’s Conference on “Pope Francis and Silence — How to Defeat the False Angel of Light” (Click here to register: events.smartcatholics.com/speakers/pedro-gabriel/).

Click here to listen to part 1.