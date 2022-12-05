(Listen on Apple | Google | Spotify)

Paul Fahey and Dominic DeSouza talk about the third principle of Catholic Social Teaching: Subsidiarity. This principle is rooted in human freedom and participation, it is concerned with empowering people to be agents in the healing and development of their own communities. Related to this principle is the right to a just wage, because it is through the fruits of our labor that we are empowered to participate in our community and in the world.

“The principle of subsidiarity allows everyone to assume his or her own role in the healing and destiny of society. Implementing it, implementing the principle of subsidiarity gives hope, it gives hope in a healthier and more just future.” (Pope Francis)

