Card. O’Malley on the Challenge of Migration

Pope Francis spoke at a meeting with people attending an international conference on offering education and training for migrants and refugees in September. During this meeting, he observed that “Catholic institutions of higher learning are called to educate their own students… to a clearer understanding of the phenomenon of migration, within a perspective of justice, global responsibility and communion in diversity.”

To this end, The Catholic University of America welcomed Cardinal Seán O’Malley to speak on the topic of migration and immigration for its James H. Provost Memorial Lecture on March 22. Cardinal O’Malley gave a lecture titled “Migration and Immigration: A Challenge of Our Time for Church and State”.

Cardinal O’Malley said that Pope Francis offers clear instruction to the Church and political leaders on welcoming refugees and migrants, namely to welcome, to protect, to promote, and to integrate them. Cardinal O’Malley then offered seven fundamental Catholic teachings on immigration: the human community, the dignity of the human person, rights and duties, the common good, social justice, solidarity, and the preferential option for the poor.

“Migrants and refugees are not primarily a problem to be solved, they are human beings and future human resources to a country,” he said.

The full talk can be streamed below:

Migration & Immigration: A Challenge of Our Time for Church and State from Catholic University on Vimeo.

Image Credit: screenshot from Catholic University livestream on Vimeo.

