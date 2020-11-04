Bursting the Tower of Bubble

We, as Catholics, are called to unity. This was Christ’s prayer on the eve of his death, that we may all be one (Jn 17:21), as he and the Father are one.

Sadly, we’ve been doing a lousy job of it, especially in the last few years. I hope that once the dust finally settles from this election, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to think about how we relate to one another, what we think of each other, and how we have judged one another.

My heart is broken after weeks of seeing so many people I love and respect, many of whom are deeply committed Catholics, hurling public accusations and profanity at one another on social media. Yesterday I wrote about the blind contempt so many of us seem to have for one another, taking an almost an all-or-nothing approach towards each other—an approach that suggests that dialogue or movement towards reconciliation will never be possible unless the other succumbs to our demands.

In Genesis, the human race was fractured by differences in language at the Tower of Babel. Now it appears that the Church is being torn apart by the Tower of Bubble. We’ve become so intolerant and so locked into our insular ideological bubbles that we can’t even see that those at whom we’re enraged are human beings.

Isn’t it self-evident that this isn’t working? We’re tearing ourselves apart over issues and ideologies and candidates. Surely you can see the hatred simmering and boiling over. Real families and real communities and real friendships are being torn apart, and many seem perfectly fine with letting go of self-control, sometimes even arguing that it’s justified. Some Catholics even seem to be welcoming the possibility of civil war.

My fellow Catholics: Stop it.

The only solution is to somehow find a way to put that aside and work towards the unity that every well-catechised Catholic knows deep down that we are called to build.

And where do we find that unity? Well, the Catechism says “The Pope, Bishop of Rome and Peter’s successor, is the perpetual and visible source and foundation of the unity both of the bishops and of the whole company of the faithful” (CCC 882).

Like it or not, for Catholics, the only way to solve the polarization in the Church and in our society is to unify with the Successor of Peter. My sole agenda—the entire reason this website exists—is to call Catholics back to the unity around the pope that our faith requires. I know a lot of people who dislike Pope Francis often “hate read” this website, and this includes you. Maybe take stock of the discord and chaos that the opponents of Pope Francis have exacerbated over the last seven years. Is this something you are committed to perpetuating? How do you realistically see this playing out? To me, this looks like nothing more than a deliberate effort of trying to turn Catholics against the pope.

I’m also talking to those of you who support this site and have demonized and made cruel and uncharitable accusations about people who are sincerely convinced that they are doing the right thing. Stop losing your temper. Start reconciling with your brothers and sisters, and try listening to them while not condemning them. You know you are called to something much different:

“Unity in faith, hope and charity, unity in the sacraments, in the ministry: these are like the pillars that hold up and keep together the one great edifice of the Church. Wherever we go, even to the smallest parish in the most remote corner of this earth, there is the one Church. We are at home, we are in the family, we are among brothers and sisters. And this is a great gift of God! The Church is one for us all” (Pope Francis, General Audience, 25 September 2013)

Pope Francis said this early in his papacy, and in the same address he also challenged us to ask ourselves these questions:

“As a Catholic, do I feel this unity? As a Catholic, do I live this unity of the Church? Or doesn’t it concern me because I am closed within my own small group or within myself? Am I one of those who ‘privatize’ the Church to their own group, their own country or their own friends?”

Let’s try to make the period following the election (whoever wins) better than the period immediately leading up to it. Let’s strive for dialogue, fraternity, and unity.