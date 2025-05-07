Behind the Headlines: What’s Really Happening in the Conclave

- The difference between media narratives and on-the-ground reality;
- What Pope Benedict actually said about the Holy Spirit and papal elections;
- Why Church history proves that God can work through flawed processes and people;
- How to keep your faith grounded during turbulent times.
Discuss this article!
Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.
Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
Popular Posts