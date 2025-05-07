fbpx

Behind the Headlines: What’s Really Happening in the Conclave

by Pedro Gabriel · May 7, 2025

Many Catholics are uneasy about the Conclave—and with all the politicking and media noise, it’s understandable. But there’s more going on than what the headlines reveal.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel shares what he has learned reporting from inside Church events—and why he still believes the Holy Spirit is at work.
In this video, we’ll explore:

  • The difference between media narratives and on-the-ground reality;
  • What Pope Benedict actually said about the Holy Spirit and papal elections;
  • Why Church history proves that God can work through flawed processes and people;
  • How to keep your faith grounded during turbulent times.

Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.

