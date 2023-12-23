As our Advent journey meets its destination

Reflection for the readings of December 24, 2023, the Fourth Sunday of Advent.

We’ve made our journey these four weeks of Advent with the people who led up to Jesus. King David is imperfect but chosen. The prophets, men and women, told difficult truths and announced the coming of something greater. John the Baptist called God’s people to remove whatever blocked their path to the coming Messiah. And today, we end with the last of those forerunners and the greatest of them all: Mary, the Mother of God, the Blessed Virgin.

In the four weeks of Advent leading up to the Birth of Jesus, we walk with the pregnant Mary as she holds the savior of the world within herself. In those nine months, Mary began a lifetime of giving everything she was to Jesus, her God, and our God.

They say that a pregnant woman’s lungs fill up with 50% more air, and their bodies consume 10 to 20% more oxygen. Every time she breathed, she was giving life not just to herself but to him. I’ve also read that a pregnant woman’s heart works 40% harder, and heart rate can increase up to 15%. She is physically giving her heart over to support him as he grows.

I bring all this up because Mary is a very real example for us in that she gave herself over to God in every conceivable way–her heart, soul, everything she was. And in that, she is a model for us.

This Christmas, we are called to give our hearts and souls to God. Through our very lives, we offer heart and breath to Jesus Christ in the world. Through each prayer and action, we realize the Incarnation, the mystery of Christmas, in the present moment.

Christ is not merely born in a manger; he is born in the Church, in you.

Image: Adobe Stock. By curlymary.

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!