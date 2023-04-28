Archbishop Paglia, Assisted Suicide, Anglicans, Synod Rules, Argentina

Dominic de Souza joined me yesterday for another episode of the debrief, and we discussed the communication problems of the Pontifical Academy for Life, the miscommunication that led to an Anglican liturgy being held in the Lateran Cathedral in Rome, the new synod voting rules, and the recent statement by Pope Francis that he would like to visit his home country of Argentina for the first time since his 2013 election in October 2024.

I’d like to make one minor correction about something I said about the synodal voting process. I mentioned that the general public would have an opportunity to participate in the voting process. That was incorrect, to the best of my knowledge. I don’t know what I was envisioning (an American Idol-style call-in vote?). Anyway, we can certainly assist with our prayers, but I don’t think we’ll be able to vote in any way. I apologize for the miscommunication.

Show Notes:

Vatican Archbishop under fire for comments on assisted suicide?

Does Synod Voting now includes the whole church?

Will Pope Francis be visiting Argentina?

Next week: Pope Francis is traveling to Hungary

