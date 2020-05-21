An Appeal for Clarity

I must admit, Archbishop Viganò’s May 8 appeal for the lifting of coronavirus restrictions has me in a bit of a panic. What he describes in that remarkable document sounds so terrifying, yet so vague. I feel like I’ve swallowed a massive red pill, but for some reason I’m not feeling its full effect, besides some general anxiety and confusion.

He informs us, with such vivid language, that there are “powers interested in creating panic among the world’s population with the sole aim of permanently imposing unacceptable forms of restriction on freedoms, of controlling people and of tracking their movements.” But my question is: what powers are these exactly, and why do they want to impose this “odious technological tyranny” upon us? He should let us know, so we can do something about it! I understand that it might be difficult to paint a clear picture of the people who are trying to control us, since they are “nameless and faceless,” but perhaps he could try? Who are these “children of darkness” whose plans must be defeated? They sound awful, and it would be helpful if he could identify them.

I can only make use of the information provided. It seems pretty clear these nameless ones are among the globalists I’ve heard about, since they are linked to “supranational bodies” with nefarious “hidden intentions,” and what they are doing is, as he says, the “prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.” And not only that, but they also want to destroy “centuries of Christian civilization.” They are against Christ! I think I’ve heard about these folks before, but I can’t quite pin down who they are or where they might be found.

He says they want to “decide the fate of the world by confining us to a virtual reality.” Is he suggesting they will anesthetize us with Netflix, or are we talking The Matrix here? All this to keep us apart, in order to “manipulate and control.” They are an “invisible enemy” that seeks to “separate children from their parents, grandchildren from their grandparents, the faithful from their pastors, students from teachers, and customers from vendors.” It’s almost like he’s saying that they are the real virus! All this time we thought the virus consisted of tiny soulless particles wafting through the air. But apparently we’ve been fed an illusion. The relentless “alarmism” from the media that we’ve heard for months now—the same media that crushes those who dare to question the official narrative—is “absolutely unjustified,” according to a number of brave scientists and doctors who are not afraid to tell the “truth.”

He speaks of “interference by foreign powers” that would take advantage of our collapsing economies, but which foreign powers does he mean? I’m not sure where Archbishop Viganò lives, but I suspect that he is probably a foreigner in relation to me, so I’m all mixed up. Perhaps these powers he talks about are foreign to all? He suggests they are connected to the “shady business interests” that are trying to influence the decisions of our political representatives. It’s very confusing.

Now all I can think about are these nameless, faceless, invisible powers! They are closing in. It’s enough to make me want to hide from the world.

If I was a more suspicious person, I might come to the conclusion that Archbishop Viganò himself represents a power that wants to manipulate us. That he is simply riling people up, and playing on their fears so that they’ll rashly vent their prejudices in a flailing attempt to fight an invisible, and imaginary, enemy. That he is invoking powerful conspiracy theories that have left lasting stains on Catholic history, and that he wants to create panic among Catholics in order to separate people from their family, friends, parishes and the Church. I might even suspect that everything he is talking about is a mere projection—a manifestation of his own insecurities and resentments, fuelled by a craving for attention and power. But that certainly can’t be the case, can it?

He says one must take a stand, “either with Christ or against Christ.” There is no room for compromise. The enemy is at hand. But I still need clarification on this one small, but not insignificant, thing—who, exactly, is the enemy? If he is not sure, or won’t say, perhaps one of the esteemed signatories of his appeal—like Cardinal Müller—can explain?