Amoris Laetitia book launch this Saturday!

Since its release in April 2016, critics of Pope Francis have cast doubt over the doctrinal orthodoxy of his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia. Some have argued that this document is unclear and ambiguous. Many have asserted that it contradicts infallible teachings of the magisterium teachings. A few prominent Catholics have gone as far as to condemn it as heretical, and have used it to undermine Francis’s entire papacy.

Since our foundation, Where Peter Is has tried to debunk these claims, as well as many other accusations against Pope Francis’s fidelity to Catholic doctrine.

Today we are thrilled to announce the publication of a new book by WPI co-founder and longtime contributor Pedro Gabriel that gives a comprehensive response to the questions surrounding Amoris Laetitia.

Introducing

by Pedro Gabriel

In this book, Pedro provides a thorough overview of Amoris Laetitia, discussing its magisterial weight and how it is to be understood according to the mind and will of Pope Francis. He responds to the arguments put forth in opposition to Amoris Laetitia’s controversial decision regarding sacramental discipline for divorced and civilly remarried Catholics, systematically dismantling all of the prominent arguments that have been levelled against its orthodoxy. Finally, in this book, Pedro demonstrates how Amoris Laetitia is in full continuity with the perennial Tradition of the Church.

Therefore, we are very pleased to invite all our readers to join us this Saturday, March 5th, at 3 pm EST, for the official launch of the book The Orthodoxy of Amoris Laetitia.

To celebrate this event, we are going to host an online panel to discuss Amoris Laetitia and the controversies surrounding it. In addition to the author Pedro Gabriel, we will be joined by some special guests:

Austen Ivereigh, biographer of Pope Francis Rodrigo Guerra, Secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America Stephen Walford, author of the book Pope Francis, the Family, and Divorce

I will moderate the panel.

Speaking for myself, I am extremely proud of the work Pedro has done in writing this book and getting it published. Since we started WPI back in February 2018, he has been one of our most consistent and devoted contributors, and there were a few points in the early days of the site where he almost singlehandedly kept us afloat. I also credit him for being key to putting Where Peter Is on the map in late 2019. His tireless work in research and analysis of the “paganism in the Vatican” controversy played an important role in debunking the “Pachamama” hysteria. He brings the same consistency, balance, and sober analysis to Amoris Laetitia, and I believe this work will be vital for the implementation of the exhortation and to preserving Pope Francis’s legacy.

We look forward for your presence. You will be able to watch it live on Where Peter Is, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

We will post links to the even here and on social media in the coming days, so watch this space!

Discuss this article! Keep the conversation going in our SmartCatholics Group! You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter.