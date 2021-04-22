Airing soon! WPI Livestream – 8pm EST, 5pm PST

In the aftermath of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict on charges of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd, Mike Lewis and Melinda Ribnek are joined by Sam Rocha and Thabo Hall to discuss racial justice in light of Catholic Social teaching and how the US Catholic Church can work towards a more racially just Church.
Mike Lewis is a writer and graphic designer from Maryland, having worked for many years in Catholic publishing. He's a husband, father of four, and a lifelong Catholic. He's active in his parish and community. He is the founding managing editor for Where Peter Is.
