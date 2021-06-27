A man and his donkeys in Spain discussing Umberto Eco

For those of you who had the pleasure of watching our most recent Critical Catholic livestream, you saw how the first 30 minutes were rife with all kinds of technical bugs. Sadly, we were unable to show Gareth Thomas’s video from his hermitage in the mountains of Spain. I’d uploaded it in three parts, hoping that we could play the clips throughout the episode. The idea was that each clip would be able to spark the next round of discussion. Didn’t happen. Live broadcasting doesn’t allow much room for error.

So now (finally) I am pleased to present the video to you in all its glory, from beginning to end. But first, if you haven’t, read Gareth’s piece about Vigano I and Vigano II, written in the form of a chapter from an Umberto Eco novel.

Apologies, Gareth.

Readers, here he is, relaying the backstory (whilst feeding his donkeys):

