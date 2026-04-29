The Vision Behind Pope Leo XIV’s Africa Trip

Pope Leo XIV’s recent trip to Africa wasn’t just a series of visits—it was a window into the deeper vision shaping his pontificate.

In this video, Pedro Gabriel breaks down five key themes that kept coming up throughout the journey: from Augustinian theology and Catholic social teaching, to peace, the culture of encounter, and the need for hope.

Rather than focusing on isolated moments, this is an attempt to step back and look at the bigger picture—what Pope Leo is consistently emphasizing, and what it might mean for the Church going forward. If you want to better understand Pope Leo, this trip is a good place to start.

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