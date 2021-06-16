The Death of Pope John Paul I (Part 1)

by ·

Check out the seventh episode of The Critical Catholic on Where Peter Is Media, with Mike Lewis and D.W. Lafferty. We stream live every Sunday on YouTube at 8 p.m. EST.

We’ve been looking at a lot of Catholic conspiracy theories, and so far they’ve largely been products of the Catholic “right.” Lest we be accused of crass partisanship, we’re presenting a two-part series on a conspiracy theory more commonly associated with “liberal” Catholicism and secular culture.

On August 26, 1978, Cardinal Albino Luciani was elected to the papacy and took the name Pope John Paul I. 33 days later he was dead, from what appeared to be a heart attack. Thanks in part to confusion regarding the details surrounding his death, conspiracy theories began to brew.

In 1984, British author David Yallop published In God’s Name, an investigation into death of John Paul I. He claimed that the pope had been murdered, and the evidence he provided detailed a vast web of intrigue, financial corruption, assassinations, and a secret society named Propaganda Due. It was a bestseller with wide international appeal, and the story Yallop outlined entered into popular culture, appearing in modified form in the plot of the film The Godfather Part III and even inspiring an underground pop-music classic, “Hey! Luciani” by The Fall.

Join us as we dive into this complicated narrative and attempt to sort fact from fiction.

Liked this post? Take a second to support Where Peter Is on Patreon!
DW Lafferty

D.W. Lafferty, PhD, is a Catholic husband, dad, and independent scholar from Ontario, Canada. He works in higher education and has published articles on the literature of Wyndham Lewis, the conspiracy theory of Douglas Reed, and the life and legacy of Engelbert Dollfuss. Online, he tweets as @rightscholar.

The Death of Pope John Paul I (Part 1)
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied