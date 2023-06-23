Mother Mary Lange declared Venerable by Pope Francis

Nate Tinner-Williams has the scoop at Black Catholic Messenger:

Pope Francis has declared as venerable Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange , the Cuban-born foundress of the Oblate Sisters of Providence , the first Black Catholic religious order in the United States.

Cardinal Marcello Semeraro , prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, published decrees on Thursday morning affirming the “heroic virtues” of Lange and four others, immediately following authorization from the pope during a private audience.

“Convinced of the power of Providence against all forces of evil, she managed to carry out her educational role, showing in her mission great charity, even for enemies, and a profound sense of justice,” reads her new biography on the dicastery website.

“Her reputation for holiness has spread in the United States and to various other countries where the Oblate Sisters of Providence are present, combined with a certain fama signorum.”

#22giugno oggi #PapaFrancesco ha autorizzato il nostro Dicastero a promulgare i decreti sui

– Martiri di #Sevilla

e sulle Virtù Eroiche di

– Mons. Antônio de Almeida Lustosa

– P. Antonio Pagani

– Sr. Mary Lange

– Sr. Anna Cantalupo

— Dicastero delle Cause dei Santi (@CauseSanti) June 22, 2023

Raised in Cuba after fleeing the island of San Domingo (Hispaniola) as a child, Lange immigrated to Baltimore and founded the Oblate Sisters in 1829. Despite her clear call to consecrated life, she had been prevented from joining any existing congregation due to rampant anti-Black racism among White American Catholics.

Named the first Black superior general in U.S. history, Lange led the new order as it dedicated itself primarily to education, teaching in Black Catholic schools and also performing domestic work. Their operations later expanded across the country, and also into the Caribbean and Central America.

Following her death in 1882, Lange became the third African-American sainthood candidate when her cause was opened by Cardinal William Keeler of Baltimore in 1991, granting her the title “Servant of God.” As of 2022, there were chapters of her sainthood guild in 16 countries around the world.