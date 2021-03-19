Livestream Replay: St. Joseph, LGBT Catholics, and Amoris Laetitia

Last night I joined Rachel Amiri, Melinda Ribnek and Paul Fahey for a lively discussion about the Feast of St. Joseph, the CDF’s response on blessings for same-sex unions, the concerns and struggles of LGBT Catholics and the Amoris Laetitia Family Year that begins today.

Some aspects of the conversation were difficult.

We recognize that as straight, married Catholics we have the privilege of not being directly impacted by this CDF statement. We do not want to speak about LGBT Catholics without having any one present with us to share their own story. We also recognize that many who are directly impacted by this statement feel hurt by it and the reality of their pain should not be ignored.

We started off with some technical problems that caused Melinda and myself to drop off for a short time, but upon rewatching it, I think that sequence was actually kind of entertaining!

I will be posting the audio version to Soundcloud soon, so you can listen to it on your favorite podcast app. If you enjoyed this livestream, please consider becoming a Patreon supporter.