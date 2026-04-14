Jesus or Barabbas? The Mistake We Keep Making

What if the choice between Jesus and Barabbas didn’t end 2,000 years ago?
In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores how that same decision—between domination and dialogue, power and peace—is still shaping our world today.
From modern politics on both the left and the right, to the Church’s own history, we keep seeing the same pattern repeat: when given power, we are tempted to impose rather than to encounter.
Drawing from the Passion, the example of St. Peter, and the teachings of Pope Leo XIV and Pope Francis, this video reflects on why the language of domination is so appealing… and why it ultimately fails.
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Pedro Gabriel, MD, is a Catholic layman and physician, born and residing in Portugal. He is a medical oncologist, currently employed in a Portuguese public hospital. A published writer of Catholic novels with a Tolkienite flavor, he is also a parish reader and a former catechist. He seeks to better understand the relationship of God and Man by putting the lens on the frailty of the human condition, be it physical and spiritual. He also wishes to provide a fresh perspective of current Church and World affairs from the point of view of a small western European country, highly secularized but also highly Catholic by tradition.
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