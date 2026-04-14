Jesus or Barabbas? The Mistake We Keep Making

What if the choice between Jesus and Barabbas didn’t end 2,000 years ago?

In this video, Pedro Gabriel explores how that same decision—between domination and dialogue, power and peace—is still shaping our world today.

From modern politics on both the left and the right, to the Church’s own history, we keep seeing the same pattern repeat: when given power, we are tempted to impose rather than to encounter.

Drawing from the Passion, the example of St. Peter, and the teachings of Pope Leo XIV and Pope Francis, this video reflects on why the language of domination is so appealing… and why it ultimately fails.

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