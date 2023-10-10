African Voices on Synodality: “A Listening Church Welcomes All”

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops is currently underway in Rome, and one voting member of the October General Assembly — Reverend Fr. Agbonkhianmeghe Emmanuel Orobator, S.J. — has a message for the world: “A listening church extends a welcome to all, especially those who feel marginalized and left out.”

Fr. Orobator serves as President of the Conference of Jesuits in Africa and Madagascar and is currently Dean of Santa Clara University’s Jesuit School of Theology in California. Orobator is internationally lauded for his scholarship on ecclesiology, theological ethics, human rights and dignity, and the fuller participation of women in the life of the Church.

Fr. Orobator brings with him to the Synod on Synodality a perspective of Catholicism from the Global South and a deep understanding of its realities, his prior synodal experiences in Addis Ababa in March of this year, and a Jesuit emphasis on the promotion of justice.

The Church in Africa held their Synodal Continental Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in March 2023. Vatican News reported on the gathering, an ecclesial assembly in which 206 participants from all parts of the continent of Africa and Madagascar gathered to pray, walk, and celebrate together under the “guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

In an address to the assembly, Fr. Oborobator issued a challenge to the participants, emphasizing that the Church in Africa “welcomes others” and empties herself, but “without losing the foundations and fundamentals of the faith,” and reminded delegates that the African church, with its focus on synodality, is “already on the path. The Synod is not a distant future of reality or a desire, but a here and now experience.”

His vision of the Church in Africa was reflected in the final document of the continental assembly. The document noted another hallmark of the Church in Africa — its willingness to listen to the voices of young people. It said the African Church is “vibrant because of the energy, passion, and creativity of youth. Young people have an important place and a pivotal role in the Synodal Family of God in Africa.”

In the document, synod participants also expressed a desire to root out “weeds of clericalism, authoritarianism, and indifference” and to “form the Synodal Family of God in the practice of integral and life-giving leadership that is relational and collaborative, and capable of generating solidarity and co-responsibility.

Although the cultural situation in Africa seems to be more geared toward an acceptance of a synodal form of organized religion, those in the West and other parts of the world struggle with the concept.

Pope Francis reminds us, however, that the concept of a synod is “new as an institution but ancient in its inspiration.”

The word “synod” is a Greek word combining “with” and “path,” conveying an image of walking together. “Jesus often taught His disciples as they walked ‘on the way.’ This concept was so deeply rooted in the first Christians, that they became known as ‘followers of the Way.’”

Orobator on The Future of Women in the Church

An outspoken critic of exclusion of women from holding prominent roles in the Church, Fr. Orobator has frequently expressed his views on this topic, including in 2012 at the annual meeting of the Catholic Theological Society of America, where he said, “Discrimination against women within the Catholic community is so manifest that the Church totters on the brink of compromising its self-identity as the basic sacrament of salvation.”

Life experience has played a great role in forming his views. In a March 2015 event at the Vatican, reflecting on how he saw his mother and sisters face sex discrimination in Nigeria, he said girls in Africa are often treated as if they are “children of a lesser God.”

In an October 2016 interview with the National Catholic Reporter, Fr. Orobator described the issue of women’s roles in the Church, including women in the diaconate, a “real and present question,” and said he hoped Pope Francis would not drag “this out for centuries or decades.”

Orobator emphasizes the conviction that “as long as there’s exclusion, we’re not whole” as Christians. “We are not an integral body. Something about our integrity is violated.”

In Addis Ababa, Fr. Orobator said women already play leading roles in synodal practices in “challenging social situations,” noting that “women know and live synodality; women are teachers of synodality within wider Church processes.”

“Church as Family”: Foundations of the African model of synodality

African Catholicism has been taking synodality seriously for decades. Fr. Amuluche Gregory Nnamani, PhD, theologian and author of The Paradox of a Suffering God, is a Nigerian-born priest and theologian of the diocese of Nsukka. In the 1990s, he helped articulate the model of synodality for the Church in Africa. In a 1994 article, “The African Synod and the Model of Church-as-Family,” Fr. Nnamani assessed the fruits of the just-completed special synod on Africa in the Vatican, which Pope John Paul II proposed on January 6, 1989, followed by a five-year preparation and planning process.

Nnamani recounts, “The synod and all that went with it amounted thus to a single process of self-discovery. Not just the fears and hopes, but also the weaknesses and potentials were exposed. Right from 1977, when the idea of an African Council was born in Abidjan, until 1989 when the expectation for a council had to capitulate to the reality of a synod, both theologians and bishops on the African continent were putting up with ‘differences in opinion.’”

Nnamani went on to point out that, “the failure of the bishops to evolve a common view about a council exposed the vulnerability of the African Church.”

The vulnerability that comes with self-reflection benefited the African synod in myriad ways, and history is seeming to repeat itself with both elated and suspicious responses being displayed in the public forum by various media outlets.

Fr. Nnamani continued: “As would be expected, the news was received differently, ranging from enthusiasm to disappointment. Those who never expected a special continental assembly of any sort for Africa accepted the Vatican offer with exuberance. Others who had anticipated an African council were displeased. Even without knowing exactly whether to blame fellow Africans or the Vatican for that, many considered it a miscarriage of Church decision.”

It is worth noting that even though when the paper was written, the contents of the magisterial document that was to encapsulate the work of the Synod on Africa were not yet known — John Paul’s exhortation Ecclesia in Africa would not be published until the following year — Fr. Nnamani’s description of the synodal experience bears a striking resemblance to the message of Pope Francis when he writes, “It must be noted that the significance of a synod goes beyond the concrete propositions and the papal exhortation from the Vatican. The message, the experience and the encounter are also very important fruits of the synod.”

As the Synod in Rome continues, the faithful are urged to keep an open mind and remember that the concept of a synod is nothing new; that a Church that does not listen to and welcome all of its members is not truly catholic; and that leaving room for the Holy Spirit to work is the only way to embrace the future.

Image: Fr. Agbonkhianmeghe Emmanuel Orobator, S.J. Jesuit Conference of Africa and Madagascar (JCAM)

